‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be back soon, confirms Bharti Singh

Indian actress and comedian Bharti Singh has confirmed the return of The Kapil Sharma Show on the small screen soon.



Bharti Singh took to Instagram and posted a selfie video with her co-stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda on her Stories with caption ‘Good News, We back #TKSS.”

The comedy show went off air earlier this year as its host Kapil Sharma wanted to take a break after the birth of his son Trishaan and wanted to spend time with wife Ginni and the kids.

Kapil and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on February 1, 2021.

Kapil had tweeted, “We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine.”



