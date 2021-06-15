Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes in new snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan continues to sever dazzling looks on social media.
This time, the stunner turned heard when she shared snaps of herself looking like a princess.
The recently-engaged star dropped jaws in the gorgeous gold ethnic gown that packed on the glamour with its embellishments.
The stunner did not fail to impress as she looked elegant in the attire.
Take a look: