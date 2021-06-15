 
close
Tue Jun 15, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 15, 2021

Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes in new snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 15, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan continues to sever dazzling looks on social media.

This time, the stunner turned heard when she shared snaps of herself looking like a princess.

The recently-engaged star dropped jaws in the gorgeous gold ethnic gown that packed on the glamour with its embellishments.

The stunner did not fail to impress as she looked elegant in the attire.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz