Do you know who is Alia Bhatt’s first celebrity crush?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor soon, had once revealed her celebrity crushes and a very few of her fans knew about them.



Once in an interview with Indian media, the Gully Boy actress had confessed to having a huge crush on Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan.

She had collaborated with Khan in Dear Zindagi in 2016.

Alia’s second crush is Shahid Kapoor with whom she acted in Udta Punjab.

Also, in fact Alia had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor since she was 11.

The 28-year-old actress had admitted that she met Ranbir Kapoor when she was only 11, since then, she had a crush on him.

At present Alia is in a relationship with Ranbir and the couple is set to tie the knot soon.