Disha Patani wants ‘four or more’ boyfriends?: Hilarious throwback video goes viral

Bollywood starlet Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating beau Tiger Shroff currently, says she wanted ‘four or more’ boyfriends.



A hilarious throwback TikTok video of the Malang actress has resurfaced online and has left her millions of fans in fits of laughter.

In the video, Disha can be heard lip-syncing to a voiceover saying “Like, I really want one boyfriend but if God is going to give me four or more, who am I to refuse, huh? Who am I to refuse?”.

Disha, who celebrated her 29th birthday with boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family on Sunday, June 13, had shared the hilarious video last year in May and now it has resurfaced on social media.

Disha is currently dating Tiger Shroff, however, the lovebirds have not officially confirmed their romance.