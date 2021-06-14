Sara Ali Khan shares unseen photo with Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan, who made his film debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, shared an unseen adorable photo with the co-star to pay tribute to him on his first death anniversary.



Sara Ali Khan remembered Sushant on his death anniversary, saying ‘Still can’t believe you’re gone’.

The Coolie No. 1 actress took to Instagram and posted a sweet throwback photo with Sushant and wrote “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today.”

Sara further said “Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here.”

“From Kedarnath to Andromeda”, she concluded.



Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018.

Rumours were also abuzz, Sara and Sushant were dating during the shooting of Kedarnath.