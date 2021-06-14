 
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Taapsee Pannu 'surrounds with colors' in Russia: 'All is well!'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021
Taapsee Pannu ‘surrounds with colors’ in Russia: ‘All is well!’

Indian actor Taapsee Pannu recently posted a picture of herself soaking up the sun in the grand city of Moscow, Russia.

The post included a snap of Taapsee sitting atop a flight of stairs, looking scenically into the distance.

The caption next to the post highlighted the current state of her emotions and read, “Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say “all is well” ! Also…….. helloooooo Moscow! Let’s feel close to ‘Normal’ again !

Check it out below:


