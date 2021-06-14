 
close
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Tiger Shroff wishes girlfriend Disha Patani on her birthday with a dance video

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Tiger Shroff wishes girlfriend Disha Patani on her birthday with a dance video

Indian actor Tiger Shroff wished his girlfriend Disha Patani on her 29th birthday with an unseen dance video of her.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted the video wherein he and Disha can be seen dancing their hearts out.

The Baaghi actor also extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Disha.

He wrote “Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani” followed by a heart emoticon.

The dance video has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz