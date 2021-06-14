Tiger Shroff wishes girlfriend Disha Patani on her birthday with a dance video

Indian actor Tiger Shroff wished his girlfriend Disha Patani on her 29th birthday with an unseen dance video of her.



Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted the video wherein he and Disha can be seen dancing their hearts out.

The Baaghi actor also extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Disha.

He wrote “Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani” followed by a heart emoticon.

The dance video has gone viral on social media.

