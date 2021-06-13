Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah leaves fans swooning with latest PDA-filled photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerised millions of fans with their latest PDA-filled photo on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared a loved-up photo with the husband and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.
She posted the adorable snap with caption in Turkish which reads: “We call the pinkness on the cheeks a happiness burn, not the sun.”
The actor’s wife further said “Spouses also protect you from the sun! Sunday means sunburn and lover” followed by a heart emoji.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Engin Altan’s fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis.