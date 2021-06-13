Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah leaves fans swooning with latest PDA-filled photo

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerised millions of fans with their latest PDA-filled photo on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared a loved-up photo with the husband and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

She posted the adorable snap with caption in Turkish which reads: “We call the pinkness on the cheeks a happiness burn, not the sun.”

The actor’s wife further said “Spouses also protect you from the sun! Sunday means sunburn and lover” followed by a heart emoji.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin Altan’s fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis.