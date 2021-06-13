Kathryn Hahn says couldn't impress children despite Marvel supervillain role

American actress-comedian Kathryn Hahn said she could not impress her children with her acting performances as the 47-year-old actress believes she is not going to be 'cool' for them despite being a Marvel supervillain.



The 47-year-old actress appeared virtually on The Tonight Show - on Friday. She touched up a number of topics including her career. She told programme host Jimmy Fallon about her WandaVision role as sorceress Agatha Harkness.

Being a comedian, Kathryn Hahn has a knack to describe things in a very funny way. She highlighted her role as a powerful Marvel supervillain character did not impress her children. “They’re teenagers and pre-teenagers so I’m never gonna be cool,” she pinpointed.



Jimmy Fallon showed the audience her daughter’s sweet note that she addressed her mom to offer her congratulations after the “WandaVision” finale.



“It was very cute, language aside,” Kathryn Hahn said. “In that letter, it was appropriate.”

Separately, the sitcom's theme song Agatha All Along won the hearts of people whose massive views pushed the song up to top music charts, leaving behind pop singer Justin Bieber.



It came as a surprise when the WanadaVision theme song “Agatha All Along” rose as #1 on iTunes charts, topping even Justin Bieber and The Weeknd on the music charts.



“I was like, ‘What is happening?’ I mean — the Biebs! I’m sorry Biebs, I can’t help you,” she said jokingly.

In a separate segment of his programme, Jimmy Fallon played “Emotional Interview” with Kathryn Hahn.





