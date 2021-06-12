Shilpa Shetty did not want husband Raj Kundra to react to Kavita’s allegations

Indian actress Shilpa Shetty is reportedly dejected over her husband Raj Kundra’s public response to his ex-wife Kavita over her allegations.



In a recent interview with Indian media, Raj Kundra, who got married to Shilpa in November 2009 after his separation with Kavita in 2006, spoke publicly on Kavita’s allegations against Shilpa for their divorce.

Raj also spoke out over the reason behind his divorce with Kavita and disclosed that she had an extra-marital affair with his sister’s husband Vansh.

He opened up about his ex-wife after one of her old videos wherein she blamed Shilpa for their divorce resurfaced and went viral on social media, and dismissed all allegations.

Now, the Baazigar actress is reportedly upset with her husband as she did not want him to speak publicly about Kavita’s allegations and the reason behind their split.