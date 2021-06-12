Shah Rukh Khan hints at resuming shooting of Pathan in new normal

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has hinted at returning to work in new normal as he is all set to resume shooting of Pathan.



Taking to Instagram, Khan posted his latest stunning selfie and informed his fans that it is time to get back to work.

In the photo, the actor seems to have grown a beard.

The Raees actor said in the caption “They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess.”

“Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all,” he concluded.



According to some Indian media reports, Pathan shooting will kick off from June 21.

The film also features Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia.