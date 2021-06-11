Remo D’Souza recalls plans to craft dance film with Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian actor Remo D’Souza recently reminisced over his plans to craft an entire dance film with Sushant Singh Rajput at the helm.

The renowned choreographer got candid during his interview with the Hindustan Times and admitted, “Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have.”

“Sushant had casually told me, ‘Sir, you know I am a good dancer, let’s do a dance film together.’ I get goosebumps when I think of that conversation.”

During the course of his interview Remo even weighed in on Sushant’s dancing chops and added, “Sushant was an amazing dancer. Right from his first performance on JDJ (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa), we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it…”

“He was the perfect mix, someone who learned different forms and performed them with perfection. You could see the finish and finesse, something that I saw while he scorched the JDJ dance floor.”