Amna Ilyas urges fans to get coronavirus vaccine after she received her jab

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has urged her fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine after she received her jab on Thursday.



Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old Baaji actor posted her stunning photo receiving the jab.

Amna wrote in the caption “It’s done! #covidvacccine.”

She also urged her fans to get themselves vaccinated.

“Please get yourself vaccinated. The sooner you get it done the sooner our lives will become normal.”

Fans and friends showered love on Amna Ilyas after she posted the photo.

