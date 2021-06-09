Shilpa Shetty shares sneak peek into 2021 birthday bash

Indian actor Shilpa Shetty recently turned to social media with sneak peek into her 2021 birthday celebrations.

The post in question included a boomerang shot of Shilpa peaking her head out of a collection of yellow balloons.

The post even included a heartfelt note in the caption that read, “I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year”.

"Sending a biiiiggggg huggg and lots of good vibes your way With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra”.

Check it out below:



