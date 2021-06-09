Atif Aslam shares a heartfelt note for Farhad Humayun: ‘You were a beast in the studio’

Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam shared a heartfelt note for Farhad Humayun, who passed away on Tuesday morning.



Taking to social media, the Jeene Laga Hoon singer posted a sweet throwback photo of Farhad with an emotional tribute.

Atif wrote “Thank you Fadi for giving us great music, good times and for playing on my first album.”

“Buddy, I was thrilled about our collab - I have finished the lyrics as well but I didn’t know we won’t be able to make it happen. Your legacy - fire and passion, will live on forever.”



He further said “You were a beast in the studio!! #farhadhumayun #restinpeace #gonetoosoon.”

Commenting on the post, Anoushey Ashraf said “Heartbroken. Forever loved. Forever missed.”