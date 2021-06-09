Atif Aslam shares a heartfelt note for Farhad Humayun: ‘You were a beast in the studio’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam shared a heartfelt note for Farhad Humayun, who passed away on Tuesday morning.
Taking to social media, the Jeene Laga Hoon singer posted a sweet throwback photo of Farhad with an emotional tribute.
Atif wrote “Thank you Fadi for giving us great music, good times and for playing on my first album.”
“Buddy, I was thrilled about our collab - I have finished the lyrics as well but I didn’t know we won’t be able to make it happen. Your legacy - fire and passion, will live on forever.”
He further said “You were a beast in the studio!! #farhadhumayun #restinpeace #gonetoosoon.”
Commenting on the post, Anoushey Ashraf said “Heartbroken. Forever loved. Forever missed.”