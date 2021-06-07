Yasir Hussain speaks out on cyber bullying after Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar spat

Yasir Hussain on Monday spoke out against cyber bullying and tackling social media trolls after Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar spat.



He also called for unity in the showbiz industry and wants celebrities to become more thick-skinned so that they can tackle trolls on social media.

Commenting on the cyber bullying issue, Yasir said, “Cyber bullying is bad, mard ho ya aurat Asim Azhar ho ya Hania Aamir”.

“I think celebrity apni skin moti kar len, industry kuch jahil logon ky bekar comments ki waja se 2 groups me nhi batni chahiye (I think celebrities become more thick-skinned and the industry should not split in two groups because of meaningless comments by a few people),” Yasir Hussain said on tacking the social media trolls.

Yasir’s comments came after Hania Aamir faced a storm of backlash on social media over her viral video and Asim Azhar sent out a cryptic tweet, seemingly aimed at her.