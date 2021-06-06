‘Ertugrul’ star Ayberk Pekcan receives first jab of coronavirus vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey got his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and shared photos with fans on social media.
Ayberk Pekcan, who portrays the role of Artuk Bey in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, received coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.
The actor took to Instagram and shared his photos receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
He also revealed that it was the first dose of vaccine for him.
Ayberk aka Artuk also wished a good health for everyone.
Fans dropped lovely comments for Artuk and prayed for his health as well.