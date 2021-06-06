‘Ertugrul’ star Ayberk Pekcan receives first jab of coronavirus vaccine

Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey got his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and shared photos with fans on social media.



Ayberk Pekcan, who portrays the role of Artuk Bey in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, received coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared his photos receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.



He also revealed that it was the first dose of vaccine for him.

Ayberk aka Artuk also wished a good health for everyone.

Fans dropped lovely comments for Artuk and prayed for his health as well.