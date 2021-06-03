Taylor Swift asked to quit David O. Russell film over his violent behavior

Pop icon Taylor Swift was roped in recently by David O. Russell for his upcoming film. However, the singer's fans aren't too thrilled about the new gig.

The Champagne Problems singer's fans are urging her to give up the role in the untitled project owing to the director’s history of unpleasant behavior on set.

Netizens dug up an old statement by Hollywood star George Clooney about working on a film with Russell being “the worst experience of his life.”

While chatting with Playboy in 2000, Clooney had said that the filmmaker would “yell at someone” on a daily basis, adding that the two even got engaged in a heated fight on the set of Three Kings.

“It was truly, without exception, the worst experience of my life,” he had said in the interview.

Following the news about Swift joining the cast, one fan wrote: "This interview with George Clooney where he recounts his experience working with David O. Russell is [expletive]. And people continue to work with Russell???"

One user shared a video of Russell yelling at Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckasbees in 2004, and wrote: "You sure about this film, bestie? @taylorswift13."

The singer was the latest addition in the star-studded film which has already roped in a number of big names, reported Collider.

Swift will be joining Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

The 11-time Grammy winner had recently made waves on the silver screens with the live-action adaption of the musical Cats.