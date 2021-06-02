Yasir Nawaz shares a heartfelt note for wife Nida Yasir on their 19th wedding anniversary

Pakistani actor and producer Yasir Nawaz shared a heartfelt note for wife Nida Yasir as the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary today, Wednesday.



Yasir took to Instagram and posted PDA-filled adorable photos with Nida to wish her on 19th wedding anniversary.

He wrote “Happy anniversary. hastey lartey 19 saal guzar gaye pata hi naihn chala Allah karey baqi din bhi achey sey guzrein (ameen )”

Nida also took to Facebook-owned app and shared a video based on throwback loved-up pictures with the husband and wrote “19 years together of marriage say mashallah. Thanx Allah.”



Last year, Nida and Yasir celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in self-isolation at their residence after they were tested positive for Covid-19.

