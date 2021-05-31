Ileana D’Cruz weighs in on the ‘brutal’ nature of the entertainment industry

Indian actor Ileana D’Cruz recently got candid about the brutality of Bollywood.

The actor started off the discussion by admitting to IANS, “It (the film industry) is brutal, of course, but it comes down to people. If they (people) like you that is all you need. You just want people to like watching you.”

“It basically goes the same for me. I wouldn’t want to watch a film with an actor I don’t like watching. The minute you are not liked anymore you sort of lose the mark. The industry is brutal in a sense, but it has got so many perks as well.”

She concluded by adding, “You cannot have all the good things only, there is always a little bit of con. I think that makes it interesting. It makes you work harder. It makes you strive to keep doing better.”