Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 52 years in the film industry, saying ‘still wondering how it all went by.”



Sharing a collage of pictures from his various films on Instagram to celebrate his debut, the Shahenshah actor said “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. still wondering how it all went by.”

Fans and fellow B-town stars congratulated Amitabh for 52 years in Bollywood.

Commenting on the post, Shilpa Shetty praised Bachchan, saying “Congratulations. dearest @amitabhbachchan JI, Aap jaisa koi nahi.. aur na hoga” followed by heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with film ‘Saat Hindustani’.