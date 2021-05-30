close
Sun May 30, 2021
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli do not want to expose daughter to social media; Here's why

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli do not want to expose daughter to social media; Here’s why

Indian celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli do not want to expose their daughter Vamika to social media, the cricketer has disclosed.

Virat revealed this during Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Saturday evening.

When a fan asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?”, he responded “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga.”

“No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first daughter on January 11, 2021.

