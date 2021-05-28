Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe in throwback snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a major throwback photo which left fans swooning.
The Chupke Chupke star shared an adorable snap from her childhood where she could be seen being held by what some fans are speculating to by her father.
"Guess who?" she captioned the post.
The adorable photo prompted fans to express how adorable cute the star looked.