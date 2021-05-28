close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe in throwback snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a major throwback photo  which  left fans swooning.

The Chupke Chupke star shared an adorable snap from her childhood where she could be seen being held by what some fans are speculating to by her father.

"Guess who?" she captioned the post.

The adorable photo prompted fans to express how adorable cute the star looked.  


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz