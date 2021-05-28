Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sidharth Pitani arrested in drug case

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and former flatmate Sidharth Pitani has been arrested in drug related case, Indian media reported.



Sidharth Pitani was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Hyderabad.

The NCB officials have confirmed the arrest of Sidharth, saying that the accused will be produced in the court today.

Sidharth has been questioned multiple times by the investigating agency in the past in drug case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and Pithani was among the four people, who were present at the actor’s home when his body was found hanging in his room.

Several people including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, have been charged in the drugs case that emerged as part of the investigations into the Dil Bechara actor’s death.