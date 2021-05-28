Kartik Aaryan exits film opposite Katrina Kaif, returns signing amount of 2 crore

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly quit a film opposite Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif over script issue and returned the signing amount of two crore.



According to Indian media, the Love Aaj Kal actor opted out of Shah Rukh Khan production venture Freddy over creative issues months after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 exit.

The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies and Kartik was the lead of Freddy.

Media quoting sources reported that Kartik had demanded a change in the script as he was not pleased with it after signing the project.

Over this, Kartik cordially declined the film and has returned the signing amount of two crore to the makers.

The production house is now looking for Kartik’s replacement opposite Katrina Kaif.

Officials and Kartik have not yet officially confirmed the actor’s exit from Freddy.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was replaced from Karan Johar's Dostana 2.