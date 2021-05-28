Jennifer Lopez showcases her incredible physique to tease Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be a fitness diva as she showed off her incredible physique in purple bodysuit during a gym session on Thursday.



The Hustlers star, who was seen getting cozy with Ben Affleck during joint gym session on Monday, cut a chic figure in purple bra and matching leggings to tease Affleck as she headed to the fitness center in Miami.

The 51-year-old singer/actress pulled her her highlighted locks back into a ponytail. She gave a light touch of makeup to her stunning beauty, rocking nude lipstick and rosy blush under defined brows.



The music icon gave romance another chance nearly 17 years after their split as she's enjoying fun-filled moments in Miami with her ex-fiance.

Jennifer looked incredible during her Thursday gym session, opting to rock a purple skimpy top with matching leggings.

The stunner also wore large hoop earrings, glam sunglasses and sneakers to round out her gym look.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their renewed relationship public during last gym session in Miami where they were seen hugging and kissing fearlessly.