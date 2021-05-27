Want to register for coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan? Here's how you do it

The government has finally opened registration for citizens who are 19 years and older in Pakistan. Millions can now avail the opportunity and get themselves registered for the vaccine jab.



The steps to register oneself for the vaccine are quite simple. Here's what you will need to do.

For people who do not have an internet connection: you can message your (or your relatives') 13 digit Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) (if they are 19 years old and above), without spaces and dashes, and send it to 1166.

Those who have an internet connection: you can get yourself (or your relatives) registered by visiting the NIMS website, where you will be greeted with a registration screen on which you can enter their details. Please take care to provide a valid phone number.

The government will share the vaccination centre and date for the vaccination on the registered phone number.

After receiving the registration details on your provided phone number, visit the vaccination centre and get your first dose of the vaccine.

After registering, you can check your registration status by sending your CNIC to 1166 after 24 hours.

Vaccination details and different age groups

According to the government's official website pertaining to the coronavirus, registration for citizens who are 30 years and above began on May 22. People falling within this age group, who have registered for the vaccine, will be intimated about the vaccination centre and date via SMS.

For citizens aged 40 and above, only registration is required after which they can walk to the nearest coronavirus vaccination centre and get vaccinated.

For healthcare workers who have gotten themselves registered, the vaccination centre and date will be communicated to them as per schedule.

Pakistan opens registration for persons aged 19 and above for COVID vaccine

Federal minister Asad Umar had, on Wednesday, announced Pakistan's ambitious initiative to vaccinated people in the 19 and above age group.

Umar had said now, registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

"In today's NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination," he tweeted.

On May 16, Pakistan opened registration for persons aged 30 and above. Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccine for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.