Brad Pitt still holds the key to Jennifer Aniston's heart as she gushes over him in new interview

Jennifer Aniston has once again opened her heart for ex-husband Brad Pitt as she gushed over him during an interview, calling him wonderful and fantastic.

The Friends alum, in conversation with Access, named the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor one of her favourite guest stars on the hit sitcom.



Aniston recalled the most memorable cameos on the show as she lavished praised on Pitt and named him her favourite guest star on Friends ahead of the long-awaited reunion special (which is set to air on 27 May).

Do you have a favourite or most memorable one?” Access’s Kit Hoover asked Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox.



“I was blown away by so many,” said Kudrow.

Aniston described Ben Stiller as “hysterical” and deemed Reese Witherspoon (who played her sister Jill on the show) “brilliant”.

As the cast ran through some of the big-name guests they worked with, Aniston interjected: “And Mr Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic.”

The 52 -year-old actress prompted some reactions on Twitter with her sweet comments about her ex. One fan writing: “OMG. Jennifer Aniston said Brad Pitt was one of her favourite guest stars on Friends,” along with three heart emoji."

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000-2005. The dashing actor appeared on Friends in 2001 as a former classmate of Aniston’s character Rachel Green in the season eight episode “The One With the Rumour”.