Tue May 25, 2021
Entertainment

May 25, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress stuns in latest photoshoot

Tue, May 25, 2021

Esra  Bilgic rose to global fame for her role as Halime Sultan in the hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actress  on Monday looked gorgeous in Pakistani clothes by a famous brand in her new photoshoot.

She has worked with several Pakistani companies after her character became a household name in the South Asian country where her drama series is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

Check out her pictures below:

  



