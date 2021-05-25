'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress stuns in latest photoshoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Esra Bilgic rose to global fame for her role as Halime Sultan in the hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
The Turkish actress on Monday looked gorgeous in Pakistani clothes by a famous brand in her new photoshoot.
She has worked with several Pakistani companies after her character became a household name in the South Asian country where her drama series is being aired with Urdu dubbing.
Check out her pictures below: