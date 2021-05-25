close
Tue May 25, 2021
Sanjay Dutt shares an emotional post to remember father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shares an emotional post to remember father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt paid rich tribute to his late father Sunil Dutt on his 16th death anniversary.

The Panipat actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with father alongwith a heartfelt note for him.

Sanjay Dutt wrote “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you”.

Fans and friends showered love on Sanjay and Sunil’s vintage picture.

Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sunil died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on May 25, 2005.

