Akshay Kumar issues statement on Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi release dates

Renowned actor Akshay Kumar recently set the record straight over rumored release dates for his upcoming films Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi

Akshay released the statement to Koimoi and it reads, “I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love.”

“However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time.”