Yasra Rizvi welcomes her first child

Yasra Rizvi welcomes a baby boy

Pakistani film and TV star Yasra Rizvi and husband Abdul Hadi have welcomed their first baby.



The Manto actress took to Instagram on Sunday and announced the good news with sweet photo of her son.

Sharing the photo, Yasra introduced the son, saying “Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!”

She also revealed that her son was born on May 22.



“P.s. He was born at 9:50 am on 22nd May 2021.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after she shared the news.