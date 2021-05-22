Engin Altan wins hearts with his golf skills

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has won the hearts of the fans with his golf skills and the video of him playing the game has taken the internet by storm.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared his short video clip where he can be seen hitting the golf ball perfectly.

He also posted his adorable photo with his golf club.

Engin has won the hearts of the fans with his latest activity.

On the work front, Engin will next be seen in another historical drama serial Barbaros, the shooting of which has begun.