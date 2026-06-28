King Charles shares message of support: ‘Return home with proud hearts'

King Charles has shared a message of support for the team and manager after Scotland boss Steve Clarke stepped down on Saturday following side’s elimination from the football World Cup in the group stage.

The palace released the statement of King Charles on its Instagram.

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King Charles message reads, “To the players, outgoing manager and support staff of Scotland's football team, I would like to offer you my sincere commiserations on exiting the World Cup.’

He further said “while I know what a huge disappointment this will be – just as it is for New Zealand, who didn't make it through this time and have my similar sympathies - I hope you may be able to return home with proud hearts for the joy you have given to so many in having qualified for the first time in over 25 years.”

The monarch continued “I fear that traditional sporting rivalries mean it may be too much to hope that the devoted tartan army of yours will now cheer with full voice for the three other realms still in contention, but my wife and I nonetheless wish England, Australia and Canada the very best of luck for the battles ahead!”

Scotland´s exit was confirmed after Croatia beat the already-qualified Ghana in Group L on Saturday, meaning Clarke´s side could no longer finish among the eight best third-placed sides in North America.

It was a first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998, but Scotland have now failed to progress beyond the group stages of any major tournament in 13 attempts.