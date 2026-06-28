Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fears for his own life turn concerning: ‘You can’t erase what I did!’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fears turn worse and fears mount that people ‘actively seek him out’ because of who he is

After decades in the Navy, and another few working under the Crown, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is battling the overarching anxiety that he faces even more of a threat than before, one that threatens to effect his life as the King’s brother.

For those unversed, Andrew has been without tax-payer funded police protection for a while now, it corroborated with the time he was stripped of his Dukedom, and other military honors, leaving him out of the Line of Succession completely.

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However, the interim protection and stalking order against a 39-year-old homeless man named Alex Jenkinson has only added to his fears because just recently the man forced Andrew to have to flee for his life near Marsh Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate.

The actual protection order comes via the Westminster Magistrates' Court because it was proved that the individual gave chase to the ex-Duke on foot and by car during the incident.

It is in light of this that the insider has come forward, and told RadarOnline, “Andrew sees himself as occupying a very unusual and, in his mind, increasingly vulnerable position.” On one hand its true that he is no longer a working member of the Royal family and “does not enjoy the same level of taxpayer-funded protection afforded to senior royals,” but “he believes he still carries all of the visibility and public recognition that come with being the King's brother and the son of Queen Elizabeth II.” As it stands, “his argument is that you cannot simply erase decades of public prominence.”

Per the insider, he also feels “there is a genuine belief on his part that he has become an attractive target for unstable or fixated individuals.” In his view, he “faces the worst of both worlds -- retaining the profile of a senior royal without benefiting from the same level of official protection.”

Another thing is that “he is ‘convinced’ that the “hostility directed towards him has grown rather than faded over time” and that, “far from becoming less of a concern, the risks attached to his situation have become more pronounced with each passing year.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “those around him say he points to incidents such as the recent confrontation near Sandringham as evidence that the threat is not theoretical. He believes there are people who actively seek him out because of who he is and what he represents, and that this places him in a more exposed position than many appreciate – and he thinks he is at far more risk than other royals.”