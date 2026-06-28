Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces major blow in UK

Journalist and presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Prince Harry dealt a major blow in UK days before his return with his family Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

According to a report by the Sun, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) has turned down Harry’s requests for protection just a week before he is due to arrive in Britain for Invictus Games event.

Advertisement

The Risk Management Board was being convened to discuss the Duke’s security case after he lost his High Court bid to return his 24 hour security earlier this year.

The report further claims it is believed no meeting has taken place and now RAVEC has determined no security will be provided.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared her report saying “Royal Exclusive: Prince Harry has LOST his bid for extra security when he returns next month - casting doubt on whether Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will join him.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said “Good. Why the hell should we pay for his security?”

Meanwhile, there are also claims that following this development, Harry may reconsider his decision about bringing his family to UK.

An insider told the expert “Harry is reassessing things. Ultimately, he is going to do everything he can to find a way to bring them over saf ely."