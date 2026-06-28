Queen Camilla sets major condition for King Charles meeting with Harry, Meghan Markl

Queen Camilla has reportedly set a major condition for King Charles to meet his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle in UK.

Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet are set to reunite with King Charles next month following the monarch’s invitation to the California-based royals.

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However, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Queen Camilla has demanded King Charles she will be in any meeting with Harry and Meghan.

The sources told the Naughty But Nice that Camilla has made it clear she wants to be present for any private meeting between King Charles and the Sussexes.

The Queen is fearing King Charles’ desire to reconcile with Harry and his family could lead him to make promises the monarch will later regret.

The royal confidant says, “Camilla isn’t taking any chances.”

Queen Camilla knows her husband has a soft spot for younger son Harry, especially when it comes to his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, the source said and adds, “She wants to hear every word.”

“Charles leads with his heart,” says another source. “Camilla worries that, left alone with Harry, he’ll give away the family store in the name of peace.”

Earlier, the Closer had reported Queen Camilla is concerned King Charles needs to stop being naive and see Meghan Markle and Harry for the 'threat' that they are.

The royal insiders have claimed that Camilla has warned that it will be a ‘grave mistake’ by King Charles.