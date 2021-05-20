Lil Huddy shares behind the scene video of Charli D'Amelio from his music video shoot

Charli D'Amelio, the world's mots popular TikToker, recently starred in the music video of her friend Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy.

Chase released his first song "America's Sweetheart" months after the TikToker appeared in a music video by rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Chase Hudson shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of his music video.



He shared the clip with Charli D'Amelio with a caption that read "The Part 2 of the #AmericasSweetheart BTS is out now"

