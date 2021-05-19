Asad Umar inaugurates mass coronavirus vaccination centre in Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan (left) and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Asad Umar addressing a press conference in Islamabad on May 19, 2021. — YouTube

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Wednesday inaugurated a mass coronavirus vaccination facility in Islamabad.

With 75 counters, the facility has the capacity to inoculate 7,000 people daily.



Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Umar, addressing the media, said 100 trained vaccinators would remain on duty and standard services will be provided to the citizens at the centre.



Urging people to visit their nearest vaccination centre and get the jab, the federal minister said it is the responsibility of every eligible citizen to get themselves inoculated.

"We want to end all restrictions as early as possible, including the reopening of educational institutions and markets, but it depends on meeting the vaccination target in the country," he said.

Mass vaccination centre inaugurated in F9 Park Islamabad on May 19, 2021. — Twitter/dcislamabad

The federal minister said despite several cases being reported in Pakistan, the situation is better in the country as compared to the rest of the region.

Umar praised district administrations, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team, and the police for “playing an effective role in controlling the virus”.

The minister noted said that there was still a need to continue safety measures to curb the spread of the virus as 4,500 patients were on oxygen support across the country.

A massive awareness drive has been started with the support of traders’ organisations, market organisations, and ulema, he said, adding that the youth of Islamabad have also been engaged in the campaign to educate citizens about the importance of getting vaccinated.

"In order to make the federal capital free from coronavirus, MNAs of the federal capital personally took part in the drive," he said, appealing to other politicians to also lead such drives in their respective areas.

He said that the provision of vaccines to every city of the country is the responsibility of the federal government and added that there is no shortage of vaccines.

The minister said that so far "good results" have been achieved from the ongoing country-wide vaccination drive.