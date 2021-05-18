Maulana Tariq Jamil reveals how he became a fan of Salman Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Praising Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Pakistani religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has revealed how he became a fan of Khan.
A video message of Maulana Tariq Jamil is doing rounds on the internet where he wishes Radhe actor and his family a very happy Eid Mubarak.
He praised Salman Khan for being an obedient son of his parents and also shared how he became a fan of him.
Maulana Tariq Jamil said, “Shaoib Akhtar told me that Salman Khan is very obedient to his parents and he does whatever they say. I became fan of Khan after it.”
Addressing Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, Maulana Tariq said, “Salim bhai you are a lucky person that you are blessed with such an obedient son.”