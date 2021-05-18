Maulana Tariq Jamil reveals how he became a fan of Salman Khan

Praising Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Pakistani religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has revealed how he became a fan of Khan.



A video message of Maulana Tariq Jamil is doing rounds on the internet where he wishes Radhe actor and his family a very happy Eid Mubarak.

He praised Salman Khan for being an obedient son of his parents and also shared how he became a fan of him.

Maulana Tariq Jamil said, “Shaoib Akhtar told me that Salman Khan is very obedient to his parents and he does whatever they say. I became fan of Khan after it.”

Addressing Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, Maulana Tariq said, “Salim bhai you are a lucky person that you are blessed with such an obedient son.”