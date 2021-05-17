Ayeza Khan comes out in support of Palestine

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has extended support to Palestinians amid Israeli aggression, saying “We can’t do much. But we do have a voice. And together, we can use it to stop the cruelties on our brothers and sisters.”



Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress wrote “Can you imagine kissing your child to sleep and not knowing if you all will see them again? That’s the reality of life in Palestine right now. That’s the horror those children, those innocent beings live in.”

She went on to say “My heart aches to even think about this.”

The actress also used hashtags “#freepalestine #freeourpeople.”