Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heart-wrenching note to remember mom on her death anniversary

Pakistani star Ahmad Ali Butt shared a heart-wrenching note for mother Zille Huma to remember her on her death anniversary.
Sharing a rare photo with the mom, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor wrote “You left us today... and its never been the same.”
“Till I see you again. Miss you every day Maa jan. Love you,” Butt further said.
Using hashtags #Maa #Maajan, Ahmad Ali Butt urged his fans to remember his mom in their prayers.
“Please keep her in your prayers. #zillehuma.”
Huma, a Pakistani singer and daughter of Noor Jehan, died on 16 May 2014 at a Lahore hospital from kidney failure at the age of 70.