Salman Khan issues strong warning for pirated sites after ‘Radhe’ leaked online

Indian star Salman Khan has issued strong warning for the pirated sites after his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai leaked online, saying “Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites”.



The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared a strong-worded statement to warn the pirated sites that cyber cell will take stringent action against this serious crime.

Salman Khan said “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites.”

He further said “Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well.”

Khan added, “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe was released on various OTT platforms on the occasion of Eid.