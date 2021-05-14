Sara Ali Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan greeted her fans on the occasion of Eid and prayed for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared a throwback photo with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to wish the fans.

Sara Ali Khan wrote “Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone.”

The actress further said “Inshallah better times ahead for us all.”



The picture of Sara and Ibrahim was taken as they visited Gulmarg with their mother Amrita Singh earlier this year.