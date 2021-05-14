close
Fri May 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif prays for peace, health on occasion of Eid

Fri, May 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif prays for peace, health on occasion of Eid

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif prayed for peace, health and strength to all those in need as she wished her fans on the occasion of Eid.

Sharing a greeting card, the Sultan actress wrote “Eid Mubarak to u and your loved ones.”

Katrina also prayed for peace and health for all those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote “Praying for Peace, Health and Strength to all those in need today.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

