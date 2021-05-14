Anushka Sharma lauds citizens after hitting covid-19 relief target

Indian actor Anushka Sharma’s covid-19 relief fund has officially surpassed its target with a total windfall of ₹11,39,11,820 and the star is overjoyed with the news.

She fawned over the accumulated funds in Instagram with a caption that read, “Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown.”

“We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives.”

“Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind.” (Victory to India)

Check it out below:



