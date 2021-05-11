Lady Gaga once said dating Shah Rukh Khan was a big no-no: Here's why

Lady Gaga during her visit to India in 2011, gave an interview to Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has had the privilege of interacting with several A-listers from all across the globe, including Lady Gaga.

The vocal powerhouse, during her visit to India in 2011, gave an interview to the Zero actor where the two superstars from different parts of the world went into discourse about a number of things.

An audience member asked the singer if she would consider dating the B-Town heartthrob to which she uttered a clear-cut no.

“You're married, absolutely not. I'm a good girl, I don't believe in that, I am a one-guy girl and very old fashioned that way, absolutely no way," said Gaga.

The actor quipped, saying: "That's my hopes to the ground."







