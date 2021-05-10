Mehwish Hayat reveals her undying love for animals, cheeky smile remained a constant

Mehwish Hayat has revealed that her undying love for animals and cheeky smile remained a constant.



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared her childhood picture and wrote “Was spring cleaning and stumbled upon this photo from my childhood hidden in an old notebook.”

In the sweet photo, Mehwish can be seen holding two rabbits in her arms and flashing her million dollar smile.

She further said “Guess that two things have remained a constant; my undying love for animals and that cheeky smile! Lol” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.