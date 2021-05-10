close
Mon May 10, 2021
Web Desk
May 10, 2021

Ushna Shah speaks out against Israeli attacks on Palestinians as tensions mount

Web Desk
Mon, May 10, 2021
Ushna Shah speaks out against Israeli attacks on Palestinians as tensions mount

Film and TV star Ushna Shah is condemning the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The Cheekh actor, 31, turned to Twitter and said that the injustice being carried out against Palestine will become part of our ‘shameful’ history.

“Apart from the illegal Israeli settlements, the media, the world has wronged Palestine. This long chapter will go in history as a shameful one,” she wrote, adding “#SaveSheikhJarrah” in another tweet.

Israeli security forces on Friday attacked Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, resulting in mounting tensions in the region with several injured.

The crackdown by the Israeli security forces came against Palestinians protesting the forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

