Salman Khan wishes his mom on Mother’s Day

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to his mom on Mother’s Day.



The Dabangg 3 actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of his mother Sushila Charak, who has adopted the name Salma Khan, and extended love and sweet wishes to her.

Salman Khan wrote “Happy Mother’s Day”

He also advised his millions of fans to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on May 13.